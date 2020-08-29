Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 4,517 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $565,618.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,205.00 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Five9 by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

