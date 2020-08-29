Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Sells $2,007,600.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 140,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,707,259 shares in the company, valued at $24,482,094.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 343.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

