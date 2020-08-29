Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMVT. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

IMVT stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.73.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 50.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

