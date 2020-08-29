IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,090 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 215.7% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,012. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

