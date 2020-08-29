IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,883 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after buying an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,465,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after buying an additional 163,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total value of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,073.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $36,788,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.98. The company had a trading volume of 357,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,194. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

