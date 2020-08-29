Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00008916 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $324.10 million and $12.91 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00137985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.01651835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00202008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00168075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

