Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50. The company traded as high as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 414052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.58.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -0.93%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.