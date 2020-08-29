HorusPay Market Capitalization Reaches $5.29 Million (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $385.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01653265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00169339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

