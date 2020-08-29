Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRL. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

