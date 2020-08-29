Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.63. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,438,219.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 227,283 shares of company stock worth $2,301,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 92.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

