HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 4.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 1,782,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,403,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.