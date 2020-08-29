HENKEL AG & CO/S to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wylenzek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENKEL AG & CO/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

HENKY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.77.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

