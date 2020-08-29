Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.97. 112,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.35. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

