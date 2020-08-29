Heico (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $97.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

HEI opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. Heico has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $147.65.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 9,112 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $802,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,717,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 82.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 10.5% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heico by 374.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

