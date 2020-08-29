Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after acquiring an additional 130,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $177.27 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

