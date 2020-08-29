Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $83,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,794.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,014,000 after buying an additional 315,627 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

