Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $75,000 Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Progyny by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,246 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 261.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Progyny by 17.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

PGNY stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $576,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,673,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 6,741 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $166,772.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,247.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,060 shares of company stock valued at $48,395,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

