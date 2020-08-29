Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 42,600 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 47.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGY opened at $6.63 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.