Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,250 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

