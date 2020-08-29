Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $75,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

