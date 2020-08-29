Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $116,000 Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCO stock opened at $193.96 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.67.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

