Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 2,174 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,454,573.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

