Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 574 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,195.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,605,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after acquiring an additional 138,107 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $384,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,321,255.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $485.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.79. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 195.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.43.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.