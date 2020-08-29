Head-To-Head Survey: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus Glaukos (NASDAQ:GKOS)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 1 1 1 1 2.50 Glaukos 3 4 3 0 2.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.02%. Glaukos has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Glaukos.

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 4.63 $27.19 million $2.05 18.20 Glaukos $236.98 million 8.90 $15.42 million ($0.10) -472.00

Anika Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 7.17% 8.05% 6.23% Glaukos -33.55% -9.66% -7.22%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Glaukos on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS MATRIX, HYAFF fibers used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

