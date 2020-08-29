Head-To-Head Analysis: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) vs. China Teletech (NASDAQ:CNCT)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Teletech has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cogent Communications and China Teletech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than China Teletech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and China Teletech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.71 $37.52 million $0.76 86.72 China Teletech $1.48 billion N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Teletech.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and China Teletech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% China Teletech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats China Teletech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

