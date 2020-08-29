Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Hanger has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanger by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 653,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hanger by 685.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hanger by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,934 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 83,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.