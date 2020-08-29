GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Down 0.6%

Gyg PLC (LON:GYG)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03). Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The company has a market cap of $36.85 million and a P/E ratio of 52.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About GYG (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.