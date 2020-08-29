Grid+ Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $121,206.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.67 or 0.05504583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

GRID is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

