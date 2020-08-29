Gray Television Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,682 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 782% compared to the average volume of 304 call options.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 580.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

