Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.91. 108,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,974,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Gores Holdings III Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Gores Holdings III, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

