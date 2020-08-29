Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAND. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land by 180.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

