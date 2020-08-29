Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

