GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.