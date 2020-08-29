General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

