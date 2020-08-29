Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf (NYSE:GLOP.PC) Trading Up 0.1%

Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf (NYSE:GLOP.PC) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Gaslog Partners Per Srs C Unt Prf Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP.PC)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

