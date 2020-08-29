Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.85 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00018800 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $21.85 million and $3.46 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00137985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.01651835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00202008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00168075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

