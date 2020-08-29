FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $8.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

