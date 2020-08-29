FY2022 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered by Analyst

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Childrens Place in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 825.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

