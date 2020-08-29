FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reduced by Analyst

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank Hapoalim in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Bank Hapoalim has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

