FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris SA Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 132,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

