FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ricoh in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

