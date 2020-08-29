FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered by Analyst

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

EQR opened at $57.03 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after buying an additional 2,101,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

