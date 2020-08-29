FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.14.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

BNS stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. AXA boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 439,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

