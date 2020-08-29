FY2020 EPS Estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.