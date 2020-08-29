FY2020 EPS Estimates for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Lowered by Analyst

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now expects that the company will earn $6.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation.

