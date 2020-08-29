FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

