FunFair (FUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $436,019.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX and ABCC. FunFair has a market cap of $30.98 million and $436,019.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00137985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.01651835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00202008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00168075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, C2CX, IDEX, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Radar Relay, OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, ZB.COM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

