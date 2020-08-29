Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.79. 21,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 26,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter.

