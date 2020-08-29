Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $888.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Forterra by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 66.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

