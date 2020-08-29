Fluor Co. (NEW) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 23,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the typical volume of 2,048 call options.
NYSE FLR opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $22.49.
FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
About Fluor Co. (NEW)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
