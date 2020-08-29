Fluor Co. (NEW) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 23,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,030% compared to the typical volume of 2,048 call options.

NYSE FLR opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth $6,434,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 355,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306,645 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

